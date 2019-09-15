|
Benjamin Jesus Pacheco Colon, 30
WORCESTER - Benjamin Jesus Pacheco Colón, 30 of Worcester, passed away on September 10, 2019.
Benny was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico and came to Worcester in 1991 at the age of 2. He was a graduate of Doherty High School. Benny later received a degree from ITT Technical Institute. He worked as a delivery driver for Sclamo's Appliance and Furniture as well as a cab driver in Worcester, but Benny's passion was music. He loved playing drums since he was a toddler and did so for his father's church. In middle school he began making beats. He became a well-known music producer & worked with various artists throughout Massachusetts. He was known as "Benny Beats" Pacheco.
Benny loved to joke around, was funny, and found great enjoyment in making others laugh. He also spent a lot of quality time with family especially with his niece and nephew and was a great uncle to them.
Benny is survived by his mother, Monserrate Colón; his sisters Arpa Gonzalez, Brendaliz Torres, Regalada Pacheco, Nancy Acuña, Anail Lavergne, Betty Pacheco & Sally Figueroa; his brothers Obed Pacheco, Joel Pacheco & Juan Pacheco Jr; his maternal grandparents, Jesus and Leonor Colón; his brother-in-law, Pedro Morales; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends. He is predeceased by his father, Juan Pacheco Amador and his paternal grandparents.
A period of calling hours will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 5-8 pm in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester. His funeral service will be celebrated on Thursday, September 19th at 10:00 am in the funeral service. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery, Worcester.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019