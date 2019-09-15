Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
For more information about
Benjamin Pacheco Colon
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Benjamin Pacheco Colon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Benjamin Pacheco Colon


1989 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Benjamin Pacheco Colon Obituary
Benjamin Jesus Pacheco Colon, 30

WORCESTER - Benjamin Jesus Pacheco Colón, 30 of Worcester, passed away on September 10, 2019.

Benny was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico and came to Worcester in 1991 at the age of 2. He was a graduate of Doherty High School. Benny later received a degree from ITT Technical Institute. He worked as a delivery driver for Sclamo's Appliance and Furniture as well as a cab driver in Worcester, but Benny's passion was music. He loved playing drums since he was a toddler and did so for his father's church. In middle school he began making beats. He became a well-known music producer & worked with various artists throughout Massachusetts. He was known as "Benny Beats" Pacheco.

Benny loved to joke around, was funny, and found great enjoyment in making others laugh. He also spent a lot of quality time with family especially with his niece and nephew and was a great uncle to them.

Benny is survived by his mother, Monserrate Colón; his sisters Arpa Gonzalez, Brendaliz Torres, Regalada Pacheco, Nancy Acuña, Anail Lavergne, Betty Pacheco & Sally Figueroa; his brothers Obed Pacheco, Joel Pacheco & Juan Pacheco Jr; his maternal grandparents, Jesus and Leonor Colón; his brother-in-law, Pedro Morales; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends. He is predeceased by his father, Juan Pacheco Amador and his paternal grandparents.

A period of calling hours will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 5-8 pm in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester. His funeral service will be celebrated on Thursday, September 19th at 10:00 am in the funeral service. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery, Worcester.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Benjamin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mercadante Funeral Home
Download Now