Benjamin Wardell Obituary
Benjamin H. Wardell, 89

Worcester - Benjamin H. Wardell, 89, of Worcester died peacefully in Worcester Health Center. His wife, Joan (Pransky) Wardell died in 2003. He leaves a brother, Robert E. Wardell with whom he lived. He was predeceased by a brother, George, F. Wardell.

He was born in Worcester, the son of Benjamin H. and Helen (Hamill) Wardell. In his younger years he was a champion bowler. Benjamin was a veteran of the United States Army serving during the Korean War. He worked for 35 years as a machinist with Farber Manufacturing.

Funeral services and burial in Notre Dame Cemetery will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Worcester Animal Rescue League, 139 Holden Street, Worcester, MA 01606. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue is assisting the family with arrangements.

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 5 to July 7, 2019
