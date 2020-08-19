1/1
Berardino Sasso
1934 - 2020
Berardino "Benny" Sasso, 86

Worcester - Berardino "Benny" Sasso, 86, a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and brother, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from complications of COVID-19.

Berardino was born July 14, 1934, in Bisceglie, province of Bari Italy, one of eight children of Vincenzo and Laura (Simone) Sasso. Raised in Italy, Benny immigrated to the United States and specifically to family in Worcester in 1958, through Ellis Island in New York. Having found work with the former Brown Shoe company, he returned to Italy to visit family and to begin bringing his brothers and sisters here, while in Italy, he met Maria DiPilato and in 1962, they married. Benny then brought his new wife to Worcester and settled in the Shrewsbury Street Neighborhood. Together Benny and Maria lived a blessed life of love, faith, and dedication over the next 57 years raising their family.

Berardino worked for Brown Shoe company for 20 years before accepting another job with the Wright Line Corporation where he worked until retiring.

Benny is survived by his wife Maria; the four children he cherished, Vincent Sasso and his wife Terrie McGlinn of Boylston, Lawrence "Larry" Sasso and his wife Susan of Grafton, Laura McNally and her husband William, and Benny Sasso, Jr. all of Worcester; eight grandchildren he was proud of and affectionally called him "Pappa", Erika, Thomas, Trevor, Claire, Rachel, Leah, Emma and Lauren. Benny also leaves two brothers, Carlo Sasso and his wife Lucrezia, of Worcester, Thomas Sasso and his wife Debbie of Grafton; two sisters, Laura Lagroia wife of the late Mauro of Bisceglie, and Margherita Ambrosino wife of the late Genaro of Worcester, in laws, Rosa and Filippo Loiudice, Carmella and Pietro Valente, Antonio and Narda DiPilato; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends both here in the U.S. and in Italy. Besides his parents, A brother Corrado "Nino", sister Nicoletta Sasso, father and mother in law, Lorenzo and Angela DiPilato all predeceased him.

Benny was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, The Men's Biscegliese Society, where he enjoyed playing cards with friends and family, the Worcester Lodge Sons of Italy and its Bocce league, and the Greendale Retired Men's club. He was a devout Catholic, attending church with Maria and his family regularly. He yearly returned to Italy to visit family. Benny enjoyed all sports, notably following the Italian Soccer teams and the Soccer leagues, and all the New England Sports teams especially the Boston Red Sox. Benny was happiest when surrounded by Maria, his family, and friends, in his home, or backyard; the Holidays or any occasion where they could all be together. As any man of Italian Heritage, Benny could be found in his garden in the yard, tending his flowers, grass, or cooking.

Benny's funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, August 22, at 10:30 am in Our Lady of Loreto Church, 37 Massasoit Rd. Entombment will follow in Notre Dame Mausoleum. There are no calling hours.

The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

www.mercadantefuneral.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2020.
August 19, 2020
Vinny and Larry, we are sorry to hear of the passing of your father. We hope that Christ be your comfort and peace during this difficult time for you and your family.
John &Tina DiPilato
Friend
August 19, 2020
A great friend and a good neighbor. Gentile ,Anna Mae
Friend
August 19, 2020
To the Sasso family, we are so sorry to hear about the passing of our friend Benny. We had a club that met every Saturday called the OMC. We would go to lunch usually on Shrewsbury Street. Benny always said we needed to go to a restaurant with popcorn and Peroni beer that had to be drank in a glass. We celebrated Benny's 86th Birthday and it was so much fun. Benny was the heart and soul of the OMC and you will be sorely missed. Love, The OMC
Raymond Brunelle
Friend
August 19, 2020
I am very sorry to hear of Benny passing. Condolences to all the Sasso family from all the Dell’Olio family.
Gene Dell&#8217;Olio
Friend
