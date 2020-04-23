|
Bernadette R. Boucher
Worcester - Bernadette "Bunny" (Bourgouin) Boucher, died peacefully Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Christopher House in Worcester, MA. She was born to Julia (Gubata) and Joseph Bourgouin on March 20, 1927 in Cranston RI.
Louis A Boucher, her adoring husband of 61 years, died February 13, 2008, who lovingly called her "His Bride". She was predeceased by her daughter Michele A Sargent on November 11, 2019, a grandson Joseph Boucher and sister Joanne Ducharme Jannery. Bernadette leaves her loving family, Louie R., Denise Garofoli and husband John, Paul and wife Jeannie, Richard and wife Marianne, Joseph and wife Brenda, Monique Jenoure and son-in-law Reed Sargent. She has 21 Grandchildren, 20 Great-Grandchildren, her brother Joseph Bourgouin, brothers and sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews, and 2 dear friends Millie Carbonneau and Betty Pusateri.
Bernadette graduated from Commerce High in 1945 and worked at Crompton & Knowles for two years then married the love of her life Louis at St Stephens Church and fulfilled her life-long dream to be a mother. Bernadette and Louis owned and worked together with their family at Boucher's Good Books & Gifts on Lake Ave in Worcester. Bunny had a passion for music and loved to play the piano her beloved Louis gave her the year they married. She loved walking, reading, watching the Red Sox and many rendezvous at the casino and had a great sense of humor. She was a longtime member of St Joseph / Notre Dame Church where she served as a Lector and Eucharistic Minister, and worked many years at their Bingo.
We thank the staff in Putnam Unit at Christopher House for their compassionate care. Mom you earned your reward in heaven for the kindness and love you shared with all who miss you dearly.
Funeral services will be private but a Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Holy Family Church 35 Hamilton St Worcester MA 01604, and St Johns Church "Food for the Poor" 44 Temple St Worcester MA 01604 and St Bernards / O.L.Providence Church 228 Lincoln St Worcester MA 01605. Arrangements are in the care of Rice Funeral Home, 300 Park Ave.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020