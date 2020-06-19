Bernadette "Bernie" (Marks) Cosky, 68
Douglas - Bernadette "Bernie" (Marks) Cosky, 68, of Depot St. passed away at home on Mon. June 15, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
She is survived by her husband of 37 years Robert F. Cosky; her son Keith Carter of Spencer; a brother Ernest R. Marks Jr. and his wife Brenda; 2 sisters Donna Bourget in Maine and Virginia "Sissy" Warren and her husband Doug of Millville; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother in law Arthur Bourget. Born in Whitinsville, MA on May 25, 1952 she was daughter of the late Ernest R. Sr. and Virginia R. (Ballou) Marks and was raised in Whitinsville and lived in Douglas since 1964.
Bernie worked hard as a Manager at Xtra Mart Convenience Stores in Mendon and Sutton over 30 years. Previously she was a Manager at the former Fair Dept. Store in Whitinsville. She was educated in the Douglas public school system.
Bernadette loved to travel, especially to Disney, Old Orchard Beach and Hampton Beach, and Foxwoods Casino. Raised on a farm, she was fond of all animals and was an avid horseback rider, competing in shows. Christmas Eve at her home was a special tradition to Bernie. She loved opening her home up to relatives and friends.
According to her wishes Bernadette will be cremated. A Memorial Mass at St. Denis Church will be held Saturday, June 27th at 1 pm in St. Denis Church, 23 Manchaug St. Douglas. Memorial donations in her memory may be made to Care Central VNA and Hospice, 191 Pakachoag St. Auburn, MA 01501. To leave a condolence message for her family please visit www.jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.