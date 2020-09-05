1/1
Bernadette Mara
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernadette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernadette M. Mara, 75

AUBURN - Bernadette M. Mara, born January 16th, 1945, of Auburn, MA, passed away after a brief illness on September 3, 2020. She was predeceased by her beloved son, Michael K. Mara, husband, Kevin M. Mara, mother, Mary (Boehnke) Karlon, father, Francis Karlon, and brother, Frank Karlon. She is survived by her sisters, Jacqueline Connor of Sandwich, MA, and Anne Karlon of Auburn, MA, as well as her nephews, Raymond Carville, Travis Connor, and Jackson Jurgiel, and nieces, Elizabeth Matias and Grace Jurgiel. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. "You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think. But the most important thing is, even if we're apart… I'll always be with you." www.brittonfuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved