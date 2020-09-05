Bernadette M. Mara, 75



AUBURN - Bernadette M. Mara, born January 16th, 1945, of Auburn, MA, passed away after a brief illness on September 3, 2020. She was predeceased by her beloved son, Michael K. Mara, husband, Kevin M. Mara, mother, Mary (Boehnke) Karlon, father, Francis Karlon, and brother, Frank Karlon. She is survived by her sisters, Jacqueline Connor of Sandwich, MA, and Anne Karlon of Auburn, MA, as well as her nephews, Raymond Carville, Travis Connor, and Jackson Jurgiel, and nieces, Elizabeth Matias and Grace Jurgiel. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. "You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think. But the most important thing is, even if we're apart… I'll always be with you." www.brittonfuneralhomes.com





