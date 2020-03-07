Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
23 Maple Terrace
Spencer, MA 01562
(508) 885-3992
Bernadette T. McAdams, 89

SPENCER - Bernadette T. McAdams,89, of Smithville Rd., died Monday, March 2 in Bay State Medical Center in Springfield.

She was the wife of Howard M. McAdams who died in 2006. She leaves her daughters, Joan Raymond and her husband Stephen of Barre and Anne Hebert and her husband Christopher of Spencer, her son Stephen Mantha and his wife Carrie of Spencer, 5 grandchildren; Christopher, Jessica, Matthew, Jenna and Keira, and 2 great grandchildren; Jude and Martzia, nieces, nephews and her beloved cat "Beau". She is predeceased by her son Kenneth Mantha in 2019, a brother Armand Babineau and sisters Clara Bachand and Anna Dupuis. Born in Worcester, she was the daughter of Edouard and Amelia (Benoit) Babineau.

She had a profound love for animals and was a member and past secretary of the former "Voice for Animals" organization in Spencer for many years.

At her request no funeral services are planned at this time. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Please omit flowers. Memorial Contributions may be made to Second Chance Animal Services, P.O. Box 136, E.Brookfield, MA. 01515. The J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer is assisting the family with arrangements.

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020
