Bernadette (Perron) Pervier
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bernadette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernadette L.(Perron) Pervier, 85

SPENCER - Bernadette L.(Perron) Pervier, 85, of Adams St., died peacefully, Sunday, June 7, 2020 in Life Care Center of Auburn.

She leaves her sons James A. Pervier and his wife Suzanne of Spencer and Michael C. Pervier and his wife Linda of Worcester; 5 grandchildren, Christopher, Aaron and Mark Pervier, Nicole Seymour and Alisha Kaiser; 7 great grandchildren, Trinity, Anthony, Paige, Anna, Landon, Ayla and Jason; many nieces and nephews . She is predeceased by her brothers Robert, Alfred, Henry, Paul, and Norman Perron and a sister Therese Johnson. Born in Spencer, she was the daughter of Henry J. and Loretta E. (Gaudette) Perron, attended St. Mary's grammar school and graduated from David Prouty High School in Spencer in 1953. She was a member of the former St. Mary's Church and Mary, Queen of the Rosary Parish. Bernadette was a loving, caring and gentle soul, who never asked much for herself but who devoted her life to her two sons, her parents, siblings, grandchildren, great grandchildren, her extended family and to helping others. Bernadette was the youngest of seven children and she was a devout Catholic. She lived her faith everyday and worshiped in the two Catholic Churches that were just around the corner from her home. Bernadette was a dietary aide at the former Clark Manor in Worcester before retirement and previously a long time teacher's aide in the Spencer School System, where she truly enjoyed working with young children.

Her funeral will be held on Wednesday, June 10 from the J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer with a funeral Mass at 11 A.M. in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 7 Church St., Spencer. Burial will follow in Mary, Queen of the Rosary Cemetery, Spencer. Following social distancing guidelines and wearing of face masks, calling hours will be held on Tuesday, June 9 from 5 to 7 P.M. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mary, Queen of the Rosary Parish, 46 Maple St., Spencer, MA 01562.

www.morinfuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
JUN
10
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Rosary Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
23 Maple Terrace
Spencer, MA 01562
(508) 885-3992
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved