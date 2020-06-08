Bernadette L.(Perron) Pervier, 85SPENCER - Bernadette L.(Perron) Pervier, 85, of Adams St., died peacefully, Sunday, June 7, 2020 in Life Care Center of Auburn.She leaves her sons James A. Pervier and his wife Suzanne of Spencer and Michael C. Pervier and his wife Linda of Worcester; 5 grandchildren, Christopher, Aaron and Mark Pervier, Nicole Seymour and Alisha Kaiser; 7 great grandchildren, Trinity, Anthony, Paige, Anna, Landon, Ayla and Jason; many nieces and nephews . She is predeceased by her brothers Robert, Alfred, Henry, Paul, and Norman Perron and a sister Therese Johnson. Born in Spencer, she was the daughter of Henry J. and Loretta E. (Gaudette) Perron, attended St. Mary's grammar school and graduated from David Prouty High School in Spencer in 1953. She was a member of the former St. Mary's Church and Mary, Queen of the Rosary Parish. Bernadette was a loving, caring and gentle soul, who never asked much for herself but who devoted her life to her two sons, her parents, siblings, grandchildren, great grandchildren, her extended family and to helping others. Bernadette was the youngest of seven children and she was a devout Catholic. She lived her faith everyday and worshiped in the two Catholic Churches that were just around the corner from her home. Bernadette was a dietary aide at the former Clark Manor in Worcester before retirement and previously a long time teacher's aide in the Spencer School System, where she truly enjoyed working with young children.Her funeral will be held on Wednesday, June 10 from the J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer with a funeral Mass at 11 A.M. in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 7 Church St., Spencer. Burial will follow in Mary, Queen of the Rosary Cemetery, Spencer. Following social distancing guidelines and wearing of face masks, calling hours will be held on Tuesday, June 9 from 5 to 7 P.M. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mary, Queen of the Rosary Parish, 46 Maple St., Spencer, MA 01562.