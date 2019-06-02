|
Bernadette M Quinn
Troy - Our community is sadden with the sudden passing of Bernadette M. Quinn, 57, of Troy, NH, on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon, NH.
Her parents, Nora M. (Costello) and Edward X. Quinn, Sr., welcomed their daughter into the world on November 6, 1961, in Worcester, Mass. Bernadette grew up in Worcester and was a 1979 graduate of Holy Name Catholic High School in Worcester.
She attended Emmanuel College transferring to Worcester State College where she graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor Degree in Communication Disorders and Psychology in 1983. Bernadette went on to attend Syracuse University where she graduated Summa Cum Laude in 1985 with a Master Degree in Audiology. While attending Syracuse University, she completed an internship in the management and evaluation of Veterans hearing loss with the Syracuse Veterans Administration.
In 1985, Bernadette obtained her NH Hearing Aid and Audiology Licenses. In 1986, she received her ASHA Certificate of Clinical Competency in Audiology.
Bernadette began her career as an audiologist with the Keene Clinic / Dartmouth Hitchcock in 1985 and was still caring for patients' hearing needs at the time of her passing.
When not caring for others, Bernadette enjoyed going to casinos, seeing what lady-luck would bring her way. She also enjoyed traveling. She was a past member of the Troy Lioness Club; served on the Troy Library Board for three years; and was a parishioner and active volunteer at the Immaculate Conception Church in Troy. Her perfect day would be those special moments creating wonderful memories with her family.
She will be greatly missed by her colleagues and many patients that she cared for. Those that will miss her the most are her longtime companion and soulmate of 27 years, John N. Gove of Troy; her siblings, Edward X. Quinn, Jr. and his wife, Maureen, of Worcester, MA, Mary M. Quinn Iacovelli, of Hopedale, MA, James T. Quinn and his wife, Lynda, of Forest, VA, Anne M. Shattuck and her husband, Howie, of Worcester, MA; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and extended family members.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 1:00PM in the Immaculate Conception Church, School Street, Troy. Burial will follow in the Mountain View Cemetery, Route 12, Troy. Family and friends are invited to call on Friday from 10:00am to 12:00pm at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court Street, Keene.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bernadette's memory to the Gap Mountain Lions Club, c/o President Jennifer Nye, 156 Bowkerville Road, Fitzwilliam, NH 03447.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 2 to June 3, 2019