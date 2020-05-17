|
|
Bernard F. Boutiette, 96
So. Grafton - Bernard F. Boutiette, 96, died Saturday May 16, at home, with his family by his side. He leaves a son, Mark Boutiette and his wife Lynn, of Douglas, a daughter, Susan Ellbeg and her husband Randy, of Grafton, a grandson Matthew Boutiette, and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his wife Helen (Fedorczuk) Boutiette, in 2016, and his siblings Ernest and Kenneth Boutiette, Eunice Krula and Rita Desrosier.
Born in Grafton October 18, 1923, a son of Harry and Hattie (Porter) Boutiette, he was a life long Grafton resident and graduate of Grafton High School. Following graduation, he enlisted in the US Navy, served as an Aviation Radioman and flew airplanes over Japan off of the USS Ticonderoga. He worked in numerous textile mills in Grafton, before working as an assembler at General Motors, in Framingham, retiring 35 years ago.
In his retirement, he enjoyed fishing and vegetable gardening. He and Helen always went out for Friday dinners, a tradition he continued with his daughter and son-in-law. He was a member of Saint James Church.
Mr. Boutiette's Funeral Mass at Saint James Church and burial in Fairview Cemetery are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. Carr Funeral Home, 24 Hill St., Whitinsville, is entrusted with arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit
www.carrfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 17 to May 18, 2020