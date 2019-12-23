|
|
Bernard W. Brabant 90
DUDLEY - Bernard W. Brabant, age 90, of Dudley died peacefully Friday, December 20, 2019 at his granddaughter's home in Webster. Bernard was born April 24, 1929 in Willimington, MA. He is the son of the late Aristide and the late Elizabeth Mcdonough Brabant and the last of 7 siblings. He was predeceased by his wife, Claire Dandurand in 1999, and daughter Wendie Germain in 2017.
He is survived by one daughter: Cheryl Gonyea and her husband Gary of Webster, and one son: Wayne Gaulzetti of Port St.Lucie, FL. He also leaves 6 grandchildren, granddaughter, Rachel White and her husband Robert of Webster; grandsons, Primo Rivera of Dudley, Mark Darby of NE, Joel Darby of Sutton, Craig Gaulzetti of CA, and granddaughter Mara Hausler of CO, and 12 great grandchildren. He was an Operating Engineer of Heavy Equip of Local 57 of RI, building several main roadways and highways. He also served as Union Stewart for many jobs. He served on the planning board for the Town of Dudley & he also belonged to the Central Mass Planners.
Bernie also known as Swig by his family loved spending time with his kids, grandkids & great-grandchildren. He loved traveling in his motorhome with his many life-long friends. He loved playing cribbage with his grandchildren and friends, reading to his great-grandchildren, and watching the New England Patriots and Westerns.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 am on Saturday, December 28 at Sacred Heart Of Jesus Church, 16 East Main St., Webster. Burial will follow in St. Rochs Cemetery, Oxford. Calling hours will be Friday, December 27 from 6 to 8 PM at Bartel Funeral Home, 33 Schofield Avenue, Dudley. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Joslin Diabetes Center of Boston or Southern Worcester County VNA.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019