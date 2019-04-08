|
Bernard P. Butrym, 90
BARRE - Bernard P. Butrym, 90, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 5, 2019 at home.
He was predeceased by his wife of 37 years June A. (Currier) Butrym and a son Paul. He leaves 2 daughters, Jessica Weatherbee & her husband Michael and Veronica Jones; a son Peter Butrym of Milford; a brother John Butrym of Auburn; 5 grandchildren Maggie, Kim, Tracy, Laura and Meghan; 12 great grandchildren.
He was born in Worcester, MA and he was a US Army Veteran serving during the Korean War. Bernie worked for the federal government for many years and later drove a a Taxi for yellow cab in Worcester. He was a longtime member of Karen and Bill's prayer group in Barre and he enjoyed making Rosary Beads sending them to missions around the world.
Friends and family are invited to attend a calling hour on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 10:30-11:30AM in Pillsbury Funeral Home, 96 S.Barre Rd., Barre. The funeral will follow with a Mass at 12PM in St Thomas A Becket Church, Vernon Ave. S.Barre. Burial with full Military Honors will be in St.Josephs Cemetery.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019