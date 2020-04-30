|
Bernard R. Durning Jr. 74
Northborough - Bernard R. Durning Jr., 74, a lifelong resident of Northborough, passed away on April 29, 2020 at home after a period of declining health. He leaves his wife of 46 years, Linda J. (Levins) Durning; his son, Sean Durning and wife Erin of Grafton; his daughter, Shannon and her husband Jason McDonald of Northborough; his four grandchildren, Sean Durning Jr., Justin Durning, Colin McDonald and Taegan McDonald. He was predeceased by his brother George Durning in 1994. Born in Worcester, he was the son of the late Bernard R. and Marjorie F. (Fitzsimmons) Durning Sr. Bernie played football at St. John's High School, graduating in 1964. He went on to earn his bachelor's degree in Business from Nichols College in 1969. Bernie received All-American honors as a lacrosse player at Nichols. In the 1970's, Mr. Durning worked for the Northborough DPW. During the 1980's, he was employed as a site supervisor with Stone Construction. He also worked as a tractor trailer truck driver for various trucking companies throughout Worcester County. Bernie was an avid hunter, fisherman and gardener. As an outdoorsman, he loved spending time at his camp on Unity Pond in Burnham, Maine.
A private graveside service will be held in Howard St. Cemetery. Memorial donations in Bernie's name may be made to Vincent F. Picard American Legion Post 234, P.O. Box 234, Northborough, MA 01532. To view Bernie's online tribute, share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.chiampafuneralhome.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020