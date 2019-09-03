|
Bernard F. "Bernie" Foley. 88
WORCESTER - Bernard F. "Bernie" Foley, 88, of Worcester died Saturday, August 31st in St. Francis Home. His wife of 56 years, Joan M. (Sheerin) Foley died in 2011. He leaves his sister, Joanne M. Deignan; a grandson, Stephen Foley; two great granddaughters, Alexandra and Olive. He also leaves a nephew, Shawn Foley of Rhode Island and a loving, caring niece, Eileen Levoy among other caring nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Maurice and Helen (Naughton) Foley; his son, Stephen Foley; two brothers, Robert and Donald Foley.
Bernie was a veteran of the United States Air Force serving during the Korean War in Greenland. When he returned, he went to school at Clark University and Nichols College. He graduated with a business degree. He taught at the Devereux School in Rutland for a short time. From there he went to teach Business at North High School until his retirement.
He enjoyed many summers at his home in South Dennis with his family. For over 30 years, he was a Dennis Police officer in the summer. Bernie enjoyed time on his famous boat with his family and friends showing them how to water-ski. He loved giving tours of the Bass River.
His funeral is Friday, September 6th from O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue with a Mass at 11:00 AM in Christ the King Church, 1052 Pleasant Street. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Friday from 9:30 until 10:30 AM in the funeral home.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019