Bernard R. Gover, Jr. 63

Douglas - Bernard R. Gover, Jr., 63, passed away on July 23rd surrounded by his family after a brief illness.

Bernie leaves his wife, Michelle J. (Oullette) Gover; two sons, Ryan J. Gover and his wife, Michelle and Andrew B. Gover all of Douglas.

Family and friends will honor and remember Bernie's life at a later date to be announced at the end of August. His full obituary with service dates and times will also be announced at that time. Please visit Bernie's tribute page at:

www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 25 to July 26, 2019
