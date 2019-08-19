Home

Bernard R. Gover, Jr.

Douglas - Bernard R. Gover, Jr., 63, passed away on July 23rd 2019 surrounded by his family after a brief illness.

Bernie leaves his wife, Michelle J. (Oullette) Gover; two sons, Ryan J. Gover and his wife, Michelle and Andrew B. Gover all of Douglas; two grandchildren, Liam and Lauren; a step grandson, Declan; two sisters, Patricia Hughes and her husband, Robert of Oxford and Pamela Gover of Douglas; three sisters-in-law, Maureen Ouellette, Nancy Weljkovic and her husband, Michael all of East Bridgewater and Lisa Lehane and her husband, Timothy of CT; a brother-in-law, Joseph Ouellette and his wife, Carla of Canada; many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, Bernard R. Sr. and Mildred V. (Anderson) Gover.

Bernie enjoyed cooking and baking for family gatherings, especially for the traditional Christmas Eve dinner. He was also an avid New England Patriots fan, he loved gathering with his family for the Sunday games. Bernie worked for Saint-Gobain Company in Worcester for 43 years.

Family and friends will honor and remember Bernie's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Saturday, August 24th from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. A prayer service will follow at 1:30 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the choice of the donor. Please visit Bernie's tribute page at:

www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019
