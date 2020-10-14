Bernard F. Hallinan, 74Clinton - Bernard F. Hallinan, 74, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Mease Countryside Hospital in Safety Harbor, Florida. He is survived by his life partner Susan Murray; his brother, William P. Hallinan; nephew Zachary Hallinan & wife Cara; niece Elizabeth Hallinan; extended family and many dear friends.Bernie was born in Clinton to the late Bernard & Mary (McDonald) Hallinan. He graduated from Clinton High School, Class of 1964, where he served as manager of the football team, was actively involved with many other sports, and remained a huge fan of Clinton Athletics while attending many games. Bernie was also a dedicated fan of Holy Cross football and the New England Patriots. A proud veteran of the US Army, Mr. Hallinan continued his service to our country in civilian life as a veteran agent for the American Legion and Disabled American Veterans. A dedicated servant, Bernie was a life member and active participant at the local, county, and state levels of the American Legion, serving as a former Worcester County Deputy Commander. Bernie held various positions within the Massachusetts State Hospital system and AdCare Hospital in Worcester before retiring. As a proud Clintonian, Bernie served on the Clinton Council of Aging and Friends of the Clinton Senior Center, and was honored with the highly coveted Shillelagh Award for his service to those in town and far beyond. Bernie was a friend of Bill W. for the past 36 years, welcoming all newcomers to the program and driving countless others to meetings that they wouldn't have attended otherwise. More than anything, Bernie was a friend to all, and happiest while sharing a laugh or helping others in need. Calling hours will be held from 5 until 7PM on Saturday, October 17, 2020 in the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. A Funeral Service and burial will later be held privately at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Winchendon. In Bernie's honor, please omit flowers and consider make a donation to either: Clinton Senior Center, 271 Church St, Clinton, MA 01510 or Clinton AA Center, 256 High St, Clinton, MA 01510. Online condolences may be placed at