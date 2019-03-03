|
Bernard L. Lamarche, 75
Worcester - Bernard Leon LaMarche, 75, died peacefully at home in Melbourne, FL Feb. 27, 2019. He retired from Harris Semi Conductor, after having worked there for over 28 years. Bernie was born and raised in Worcester, MA. The son of the late Claire LaMarche and Joseph LaMarche, he was a 1962 graduate of Holy Name CCHS also graduating from Northeastern University in 1966. He served in the U.S. Army for 3 years and then made his home in Melbourne. He was rarely seen without a smile on his face or a kind word. He is survived by two children; son Michael J. LaMarche and daughter, Renée LaMarche Beckley of Chicago, IL, 3 granddaughters: Rebecca, Nancy, and Cullen Beckley. He also leaves 2 brothers, Joseph and his wife Stella LaMarche and Richard and his wife Jean LaMarche all of Worcester, MA; 6 nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his wife Nancy. Services will be held at 5pm on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Florida Memorial Gardens.
On March 16, 2019 there will be a remembrance during the 4pm Mass held at Our Lady of the Angels Church in Worcester, MA.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019