|
|
Bernard J. LaPointe Jr., 83
Grafton - Bernard Joseph LaPointe Jr. died April 17, 2020 at home after a two-year battle with cancer. Bernard leaves his loving wife of 57 years, Janice (Sabonaitis), their children, Lori-Ann Foley and husband Dick and son Ryan of Millbury, David LaPointe and his partner Kimberly Sullivan and children Benjamin and Sydney of Holden, and Brian LaPointe and wife Roya and daughter Sarah of Redondo Beach, CA. Bernard will be missed by his brother William LaPointe of Shrewsbury and sister Linda and husband Robert Beaudry of Brookings, OR. He was predeceased by siblings Barbara LaPoint and John LaPoint. Bernard will be missed by his nieces, nephews and many friends of whom he was so found of.
Bernard was born August 5, 1936 in Worcester, MA son of Bernard Sr. and Minnie LaPoint. He spent his early years in his family home close to the North Grafton depot and attended St. John's High School on Temple Street, Worcester. Upon graduation, Bernard enlisted in the United States Marine Corp, serving proudly for ten years active and reserve. Following his discharge as a Staff Sergeant, Bernard went to work for Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in East Hartford, CT for 36 years as an electrical supervisor while earning his bachelor's degree from Central New England College. After retirement, he could be found working part time for the Grafton Police as a special duty policeman and then customer relations for Sterling Concrete until age 82.
Bernard was always active in the local community and a true Grafton native. He was always aware of ongoing construction projects, maintaining his electrical license, and making friends with all involved. During his boys' younger years, he coached and lead the Grafton Little League as President. However, a greater impact can be found at St Mary's Church in North Grafton where he led the annual Bishop's Fund for many years along with many untold acts of generosity and kindness. Bernard was a devote Catholic with a deep faith in God and lifelong love of his Catholic faith. His work ethic and exemplary life prepared him to meet his God in heaven.
In his golden years, Grampy enjoyed his time with Grammy watching his four grandchildren play sports, taking them on family vacations, and proudly guiding them to maturity.
Burial will take place at St. John's Cemetery in Worcester, MA. Unfortunately, there are no calling hours due to the current COVID-19, however, a Memorial Mass is planned for June or later. To honor his memory, please be generous with a donation to the St. John's Food for the Poor Program at St. Francis Zavier Center at 44 Temple Street, Worcester, MA 01604. https://www.stjohnsfoodforthepoor.org These past few years, the St. John's Church in Worcester was very comforting and allowed for peaceful reflection.
A Book of Memories for Bernard is available to share a special memory or message of sympathy with the family online at RoneyFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020