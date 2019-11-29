|
Bernard Francis McKernan, 83
Mansfield - Bernie passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, peacefully at Wingate at Norton.
Born on July 18, 1936 in Brooklyn N.Y., the son of Dr. Bernard Sr and Charlotte (Bellows) McKernan. Bernie is a graduate of Classical High School, class of 1954, where he was an outstanding member of the baseball, basketball, and football teams. He then matriculated to W.P.I. and New York University where he earned his Bachelor's Degree in Civil Engineering.
Bernie married Janet (Willand) in Millbury MA. After spending 3 years in Yonkers New York, they moved back to New England living in; Worcester, West Boylston, Longmeadow, Chatham and Mansfield.
Bernie had a long career as a construction engineer for various companies. Some of Bernie's greatest personal and professional achievements included; the design and build of the first condominium project in the state in the early 70's "Sterling Meadows Condominiums, in West Boylston", Bernie was Instrumental in starting the West Boylston Charger's pop warner football program, along with the startup of the high school football program. He was also a member of the town School Committee for many years. Proud moment was when he finished the Boston Marathon in 1982.
Bernie & Janet spent 30 years living & working on Cape Cod, enjoying his boat (The Reciprocity), golfing at CBI, and entertaining friends and family.
Bernie is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years Janet of Mansfield, and five children; Brian and Erin McKernan of Millbury. Kevin of West Boylston, Mark and Christine of Newburyport, Meg of Sterling and Kara and Tom Griffin of Mansfield.
He leaves two siblings Charlotte and John, and his wife Maryann
He also leaves 11 grandchildren: Stephen and his wife Courtney. Patrick and his wife Kimberly, Kevin and his fiancé Vanessa. Alyssa, Kyle and his wife Molly, Ryan, Hayley, Amanda. Carly, Shannon and Kaitlyn. Two great-grandchildren: Evie and Emma.
There are no public calling hours. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to the fight to find a cure for Parkinson's Disease The association is located at 72 East concord Street, Suite C3. Boston , MA. 02118
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019