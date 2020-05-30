Bernard R. Shiner, Jr., 80
AUBURN, MA/NEWARK, VT - Bernard R. "Bernie" Shiner, Jr., age 80, of Auburn, MA and Newark, VT, passed away on Tuesday May 26, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital, after a long battle with cancer.
Bernie leaves his loving wife, Marianne, after 61 years of marriage. Besides his wife, he leaves his four children, Maryann Shahian and her husband Gregg of Hopkinton, MA, Monica Albetski and her husband Mark of Holland, MA, Michael Shiner and his wife Michelle of Auburn, MA, and Mark Shiner and his wife Dara of Auburn, MA. He also leaves seven grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Bernard is predeceased by his brother William H. Shiner, who passed away on May 7, 2020.
Bernie was born in Laconia, NH to Bernard and Louise (O'Donnell) Shiner. He grew up in Auburn, MA and starred in track and field at Auburn High School, being undefeated in the 440-yard dash for four straight years. Bernie was also a member of Auburn High School's first undefeated football team in 1953. After serving eight years in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves, being honorably discharged in 1965, he received training at St. Vincent Hospital as a Medical Technician. He attended Worcester Junior College and Clark University to take numerous courses to become a Certified Medical Technologist.
Bernie worked his way up through various levels of supervision and management during his eighteen years at St. Vincent's, becoming the Laboratory Department Manager. He joined Fallon Clinic in 1987, was selected as Fallon Clinic Manager of the year, and was presented with the Central Mass Employees Association Presidential Award. Bernie was promoted to Director of Training and Development at Fallon and St. Vincent Health Care Systems at Worcester Medical Center.
He retired in 2000 and spent most of his time with Marianne in rural Newark, Vermont at their second home – a chalet-style home that was built entirely by their sons, Michael and Mark. Bernie and Marianne enjoyed their beautiful home in Vermont so much, because it reminded Marianne of her birthplace, Germany. Many family gatherings were celebrated at the chalet, with everyone either skiing, snowshoeing, sledding, or snowmobiling; all of the grandchild got to enjoy the beautiful lakes, mountains, and hiking, that Bernie so loved.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen Street, Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701 (https://secure.acsevents.org/site/).
Bernie's funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Tuesday June 2, 2020 at North American Martyrs Church, 8 Wyoma Drive, Auburn, MA – where social distancing measures will be taken and face masks will be required upon entering the church. Burial with military honors will follow in Hillside Cemetery.
The BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA is honored to be assisting with arrangements. To leave a note of condolence for his family or to share a fond memory of Bernie, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
AUBURN, MA/NEWARK, VT - Bernard R. "Bernie" Shiner, Jr., age 80, of Auburn, MA and Newark, VT, passed away on Tuesday May 26, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital, after a long battle with cancer.
Bernie leaves his loving wife, Marianne, after 61 years of marriage. Besides his wife, he leaves his four children, Maryann Shahian and her husband Gregg of Hopkinton, MA, Monica Albetski and her husband Mark of Holland, MA, Michael Shiner and his wife Michelle of Auburn, MA, and Mark Shiner and his wife Dara of Auburn, MA. He also leaves seven grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Bernard is predeceased by his brother William H. Shiner, who passed away on May 7, 2020.
Bernie was born in Laconia, NH to Bernard and Louise (O'Donnell) Shiner. He grew up in Auburn, MA and starred in track and field at Auburn High School, being undefeated in the 440-yard dash for four straight years. Bernie was also a member of Auburn High School's first undefeated football team in 1953. After serving eight years in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves, being honorably discharged in 1965, he received training at St. Vincent Hospital as a Medical Technician. He attended Worcester Junior College and Clark University to take numerous courses to become a Certified Medical Technologist.
Bernie worked his way up through various levels of supervision and management during his eighteen years at St. Vincent's, becoming the Laboratory Department Manager. He joined Fallon Clinic in 1987, was selected as Fallon Clinic Manager of the year, and was presented with the Central Mass Employees Association Presidential Award. Bernie was promoted to Director of Training and Development at Fallon and St. Vincent Health Care Systems at Worcester Medical Center.
He retired in 2000 and spent most of his time with Marianne in rural Newark, Vermont at their second home – a chalet-style home that was built entirely by their sons, Michael and Mark. Bernie and Marianne enjoyed their beautiful home in Vermont so much, because it reminded Marianne of her birthplace, Germany. Many family gatherings were celebrated at the chalet, with everyone either skiing, snowshoeing, sledding, or snowmobiling; all of the grandchild got to enjoy the beautiful lakes, mountains, and hiking, that Bernie so loved.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen Street, Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701 (https://secure.acsevents.org/site/).
Bernie's funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Tuesday June 2, 2020 at North American Martyrs Church, 8 Wyoma Drive, Auburn, MA – where social distancing measures will be taken and face masks will be required upon entering the church. Burial with military honors will follow in Hillside Cemetery.
The BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA is honored to be assisting with arrangements. To leave a note of condolence for his family or to share a fond memory of Bernie, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 30 to May 31, 2020.