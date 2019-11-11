|
Bernard Skrzypczak, 76
BARRE - Bernard Skrzypczak, 76, passed away November 7, 2019 at The Highlands in Fitchburg after a brief illness.
He is predeceased by his wife Shirley I. (Tetreault) Skrzypczak in 2010. He leaves behind a son, Richard Skrzypczak and his wife Jennifer, and grandson Devin; and his daughter Valerie Lowell and her husband Erik, and granddaughters Charlette and Natalie.
"Ben", as he preferred to be called, attended Bartlett High School in Webster, then graduated in 1963 from Worcester Junior College with an associate's degree in electronics engineering. He then served in the United States Air Force, completing schools on basic electronics and digital computer peripheral maintenance. He was honorably discharged in 1967, having attained the rank of E-4. He went on to work at the former Sprague Electric Company, in Worcester for 22 years, designing analog integrated circuits, before retiring from GKN/Presmet.
His hobbies included fishing, gardening, and amateur radio- holding an extra class license as K1DKX.
Friends and family are invited to attend calling hours on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 10:30AM-12:30PM in Pillsbury Funeral Home, 96 S.Barre Rd. Barre. The funeral will follow at 12:30PM in the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Josephs Cemetery.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019