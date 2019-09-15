|
|
Bernard Szymanski, Jr.
HOLDEN - Bernard P. Szymanski, Jr., age 70, died on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at UMass Memorial Healthcare.
He was a retired registered nurse at UMass Memorial Healthcare.
He is survived by his two sons, Joshua Szymanski and his wife, Shannon of Ashburnham and Kirk Szymanski and his wife, Beth of Laurel, MD; Candra (Dick) Szymanski, and his siblings, Lois, wife of the late Charles Andrews, Kathleen, wife of Arthur McLean, and Janice, wife of Gary Moore, and William L. Szymanski; and a granddaughter, Ava Troye Szymanski; and he was Uncle Bernie to many nieces and nephews.
"I'm too young, too good looking and too well dressed."
A MEMORIAL SERVICE WILL BE HELD AT 11:00 A.M. ON WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 18, AT TEMPLE EMANUEL SINAI, 661 SALISBURY STREET, WORCESTER UNDER DIRECTION OF RICHARD PERLMAN OF MILES FUNERAL HOME OF HOLDEN.
Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Temple Emanuel Sinai, 661 Salisbury St., Worcester, MA 01609.
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019