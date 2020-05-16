|
|
Bernard T. Vink, 86
SPENCER - Bernard T. Vink, 86, of Smithville Rd., died Thursday, May 14 in Harrington Memorial Hospital, Southbridge due to complications with Covid-19.
He was the husband of Rita T. (Farland) Vink who died in 2012. He leaves his son John P. Vink with whom he lived and his daughter Jean M. Vink of Brooklyn, NY, three brothers, Jack, Jos and Jon Vink and two sisters Rita Atkinson and Ans Bader, his sister in law Carol Lorusso and her husband Paul of Citra, FL., several nieces and nephews.
Bernard worked at Astra Pharmaceuticals in Westboro before retiring.
Due to health restrictions, a Memorial Mass in St. John the Baptist Church, E.Brookfield and burial in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton will be held at a later date. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Second Chance Animal Services, P.O. Box 136, E. Brookfield, Ma 01515. J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer is assisting the family with arrangements.
www.morinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 16 to May 17, 2020