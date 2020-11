Bernice I. Berry, 93AUBURN - Bernice I. (Strothers) Berry, 93, longtime Auburn resident, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Webster Manor Healthcare Center. Calling hours will be from 9:30 to 10:30 AM on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the BRITTON - WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA. Service and burial will be private. Complete obituary will be published in Monday's edition of the newspaper and will be available at www.brittonfuneralhomes.com