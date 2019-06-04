|
Bernice I. Collins, 95
Oxford - Bernice I. Collins, 95, of Oxford died Sunday June 2, 2019 at Webster Manor after an illness. Bernice was born in Webster the daughter of the late Joseph Alfred Dion Jr. and Dianna (Parquette). She was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Francis "Sonny" Collins died in 1993.
She is survived by her long time care giver with whom she lived, her daughter Linda Lambert and her husband of Oxford; son Robert J. Collins Sr. and his wife Deborah of Oxford; grandsons, Oxford Fire Captain Roger D. Lambert and his wife Cheryl of Dudley, Rene R. Lambert and his wife Kristina of Dudley, Oxford Firefighter Ruess R. Lambert and his girlfriend Lisa Maloney of Oxford, Robert J. Collins Jr. and his partner Kristin Livingston of Spencer, Christopher P. Collins Sr. and his wife Evalyna of Dudley, Lee F. Collins and his wife June of Oxford, Charles A. Collins and his wife Susan of Perham, Maine; daughter-in-law Carolyn A. Collins of Perham, Maine; great grandchildren, Jacob R. and Kaylee A. Lambert of Dudley, Kyle and Cheyenne Ghiz of Dudley, Stephen, Samantha, Sawyer, and Sophia Rose Collins of Spencer, Makayla, Leianne, Celeina, and Christopher P. Collins Jr. of Dudley, Nicholas Collins of Oxford, Anthony, Brandon, Nathan, and Julie Ann Collins of Perham , Maine.
She leaves behind many nieces and nephews, and grand and great nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by her parents Joseph Alfred and Dianna (Paquette) Dion; her son, Francis Collins Jr.; her sisters, baby Muriel Laurie Dion, Jeanette D. Dion, Anita C. Pointbriant, Gloria E. Dupras; brothers, Vernon L. Dion, and Roger E. Dion.
She began at Cranston Print Works during the Second World War, and also worked at the St. Louis rectory in Webster for many years.
Her family extends a very special than you to all the nurses, aides, and therapists at Webster Manor. Without all of the TLC given, the family would have been lost.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held 11AM Thursday, June 6 at St. Louis Church, 14 Lake St., Webster, Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Dudley
Calling hours will be Wednesday, June 5 from 4 to 8 PM at Bartel Funeral Home & Chapel, 33 Schofield Ave., Dudley, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations to Oxford Fire-EMS service would be appreciated. 181 Main St. Oxford, MA 01540.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 4 to June 5, 2019