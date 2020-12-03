Bernice A. (Marhefka) Flannagan, 95Clinton - Bernice A. (Marhefka) Flannagan, 95, passed away unexpectedly, but very peacefully of natural causes on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the Clinton Hospital. She is reunited with her beloved husband of 67 years, John C. Flannagan, Sr., who died in 2017. She is survived by her children and their spouses: Cynthia Miller & Craig of Sterling; Donna Beck & William, and John C. Flannagan, Jr. & Karyl Lee, all of Clinton; her sister Dorothy Cannon of Clinton; grandchildren and their spouses: Billy Beck, Laura Silvester & David, Ashley Caouette & Ethan, Caroline Raschko & John, and John C. Flannagan III; great-grandchildren: Brian and Emma Silvester, Max, Addison, and Jaxson Caouette; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. She is pre-deceased by her siblings Stephanie Kubiac, Statia Martini, Edward, Frank, Walter, Joseph, and William Marhefka.Bernice was born in Clinton to the late John & Stephanie (Banach) Marhefka. She and her siblings enjoyed their childhood years working alongside each other on the family farm, growing and selling corn and vegetables to local merchants and customers. Bernice graduated from the Clinton High School, Class of 1942, where she developed close relationships and celebrated yearly reunions in the company of lifelong friends. In addition to raising her family, Bernice began her professional career working for the former Eastern Isles and Conti Florist, before becoming a dietary supervisor for the Clinton Hospital. She left that position to become secretary to the Superintendent of Construction for the Catholic Diocese of Worcester, her husband, John, where she remained until retiring in 1990. Throughout the years she, John, and family enjoyed many summer vacations to Salisbury Beach and trips along the coastline. While at home Bernice could often be found tending to her prized flower gardens and stringing lights for every festive occasion. Happiest in the company of family and known for her sense of humor, Bernice's 1942 yearbook quote remained the embodiment of her character, "Laughter makes the world go round." Calling hours will be held from 2 until 4PM on Sunday, December 6, 2020 in the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10AM on Monday, December 7, 2020 at St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union St., Clinton, with burial to follow in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster. Guests are respectfully requested to observe social distancing and wear a mask while attending services. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Bernice Flannagan to: Partners in Charity, 49 Elm St., Worcester, MA 01609. Online condolences may be placed a