Bernice (Derman) Miller
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bernice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernice Gladis Miller

WORCESTER - MILLER - Bernice Gladis (Derman) age 89, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2020. Beloved wife of 65 years to the late Jacob George Miller. Devoted mother of Tobie Becker and husband Rob of Westborough, MA, Bruce Miller and wife Laya Steinberg of Newton, MA and Risa Ellis and husband Jim of Sutton, MA. Cherished "Anya" to eight grandchildren – Jamie Yomtov and husband Rob, Lindsay Fiorito and husband Jesse, Jonathan Becker, Marina and Perry Miller, Matthew Ellis and wife Victoria, Kara Fitzpatrick and husband Stephen, and Jason Ellis and fiancé Jennifer Jackson. Proud "Great-Anya" to three great-grandchildren- Wyatt, Asher and Avery. Loving sister to Irwin Derman of Menlo Park, CA and daughter of the late Joseph and Tillie and stepmother, Bertha Derman. Funeral Services were private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to a charity of your choice.

Levine Chapels, Brookline

617-277-8300

www.levinechapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
6172778300
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved