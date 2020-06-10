Bernice Gladis Miller
WORCESTER - MILLER - Bernice Gladis (Derman) age 89, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2020. Beloved wife of 65 years to the late Jacob George Miller. Devoted mother of Tobie Becker and husband Rob of Westborough, MA, Bruce Miller and wife Laya Steinberg of Newton, MA and Risa Ellis and husband Jim of Sutton, MA. Cherished "Anya" to eight grandchildren – Jamie Yomtov and husband Rob, Lindsay Fiorito and husband Jesse, Jonathan Becker, Marina and Perry Miller, Matthew Ellis and wife Victoria, Kara Fitzpatrick and husband Stephen, and Jason Ellis and fiancé Jennifer Jackson. Proud "Great-Anya" to three great-grandchildren- Wyatt, Asher and Avery. Loving sister to Irwin Derman of Menlo Park, CA and daughter of the late Joseph and Tillie and stepmother, Bertha Derman. Funeral Services were private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to a charity of your choice.
Levine Chapels, Brookline
617-277-8300
www.levinechapel.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.