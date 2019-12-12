|
Bernice A. Paquette, 55
Thompson - Bernice A. (Lareau) Paquette, 55, died Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at her home after a long illness.
She leaves her husband of 31 years, Brian R. Paquette; a son, Joseph P. Paquette of Thompson; 2 step-sons, Kyle S. Paquette and his wife Penny of Putnam and Nicholaus B. Paquette and his wife Sarah of Roxbury, NH; 3 grandchildren, Chandon, Aubrey and Amara; 2 sisters, Lisa Lareau of South Carolina and Brenda Gallo of West Boylston, MA; 5 brothers, Roger, Ronald, Robert, Paul and Leo Lareau, all of Worcester; nieces and nephews.
She was born and raised in Worcester, the oldest child of Roger and Jean (Larson) Lareau and was a high school graduate. She lived in North Grosvenordale and in Thompson for most of her adult life.
Mrs. Paquette was a coder of medical records at UMass/Memorial Hospital on Belmont Street for over 20 years.
She was a member of Saint Joseph Parish in North Grosvenordale.
Her funeral will be held Thursday, December 19, from the Sitkowski & Malboeuf Funeral Home, 340 School St., Webster, with a Mass at 11:00 AM in Saint Joseph Church, 18 Main Street, North Grosvenordale. Visiting hours will be held from 8:30 to 10:30 AM Thursday, December 19, in the funeral home prior to the Mass.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019