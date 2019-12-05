|
|
Bernice L. "Bernie" (Brown) Plante, 81
SUTTON - Bernice L. "Bernie" (Brown) Plante, 81, of Main St. in the Manchaug section of Sutton died Tues. Dec. 3, 2019 at Beaumont of Northbridge after an illness.
She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years Edward J. Plante; a brother Ronald J. Brown and his wife Donna of Sutton; a brother-in-law Roger Thibodeau, and many nieces, nephews, as well as great and great- great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a nephew Daniel Brown and was sister of the late Robert L. Brown and Carolyn Thibodeau.
Born in Whitinsville, MA on April 3, 1938, she was the daughter of Robert J. and Ida R. (Roberge) Brown and lived in Whitinsville and Manchaug all her life.
Mrs. Plante worked as a bookkeeper for J.D. Bousquet and Sons Co. in Manchaug for 32 years, retiring in 2006. Previously she was employed as a Payroll Clerk at the former Whitin Machine Works in Whitinsville many years. She also volunteered at the Voting Polls for the Town of Sutton, and played a role every year in their Chain of Light's Christmas Celebration. She was educated in both the Northbridge and Sutton Public School Systems.
Bernie was dedicated and active in her Church. A member of the former St. Anne's Parish in Manchaug, she helped with bookkeeping, was a member of their Bereavement Committee, and was a member of the Ladies of St. Anne's Society. Since their closing she has been a parishioner of St. Mark's Church, also serving on their bereavement committee.
Mrs. Plante had a love for all things purple, was a dog lover, and owned several German Shepherds over the years. She enjoyed her summers at she and Ed's "Summer Camp", and also loved travelling over the years.
Her funeral will be held on Mon. Dec. 9 from Jackman Funeral Home, 7 Mechanic St., Douglas with a Mass at 11 AM in St.Mark's Church, 356 Boston Rd., Sutton. Burial will follow in St. Denis Cemetery, Douglas. Calling hours at the funeral home will be from 9- 10:30 am on Mon Dec. 9. To leave a condolence message for her family please visit: www.Jackmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019