Bernice J. Rawlston, 78Rutland - Bernice "Bernie" Rawlston, 78 of Rutland passed away on Wednesday, July 22nd, 2020 at Vibra Accute Care in Rochdale, MA. after a long bout with pneumonia.Bernie was born Bernice Gauvin on July 4, 1942 in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada. She immigrated to Worcester but spent most of her adult life living at Cool Sandy Beach in Rutland. She was predeceased by her parents Aime' and Bella Gauvin, also predeceased by her brothers Emery "Frenchy" Gauvin and Norman "Govie" Gauvin, as well as her late husband Chester D. Rawlston.She leaves her sister Florence Aresnault of Canada, Doreen Gallant, and her lifelong friend and "sister" Pat Roy of Worcester, her three children Gregory Fair of Virginia, Tina Rosenlund of Worcester, and Steven Fair of Virginia, many nieces and nephews of the Gavin and Gallant family, as well as 6 grandchildren, Jessica Fair, twins Julia & Emilia Rosenlund, Gabriel Fair, Brandon & Brianna Fair, and one great-grandchild Layla Rose Penn.Bernie was a retired state employee, an active member of the Red Hats Society, and an avid country music fan. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM in Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home 12 Hammond St. Worcester on Friday, July 31st with a calling hour starting at 10 AM. Bernie will be reunited with her late husband "Chet" at St. Johns Cemetery, Worcester following the memorial service.If you would like to share a memory of Bernie or sign her online guestbook, please visit