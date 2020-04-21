|
Bernice M. Roach, 88
Millbury - Bernice M. (Rosen) Roach 88 passed away peacefully at Care One Millbury on April 18, 2020.
Bernice (Bernie or Terry to her friends) grew up in Worcester's North End, however, she lived most of her adult life in Millbury and called that her home. She was a beloved Mother and Grandmother to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and an adopted Mother and friend too many others.
She was predeceased by her husband of 48 years, Earl "Franny" Roach, a granddaughter Heather Bishop and her siblings Robert Rosen, Henry Rosen, Carl Rosen, Edna (Rosen) Crouse, Bertha (Rosen) Campbell and Gertrude (Rosen) Morin. She is survived by her sons Richard Bishop and John Bishop and her grandchildren, respectively, Hope Bishop, Adam Bishop, Benjamin Bishop, Elizabeth Bishop, John Bishop Jr and David Bishop. Her great grandchildren are Santi Bishop, Adamma Cote-Bishop, Sam Cote-Bishop, Jordan Bearden and Jacob Bishop.
Bernice loved everyone and insisted on gifting her friends a necklace or ring as a symbol of her love for them. She had a wonderful heart and a fighting spirit that she carried throughout her beautiful life. Truly a blessing to all who knew her.
Due to the current health situation, services will be private. Please visit Bernice's tribute page, where a message of condolence or memory can be left for the family.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020