Bernice A. (Johnson) White Garry, 83
Auburn - Bernice A. (Johnson) White Garry, 83, of Deerfield Circle, died Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Webster Manor Nursing Home in Webster, after a long illness. She was predeceased by her first husband of 33 years, Bernard J. White of Oxford who died in 1987. She is survived by her husband of 23 years, Raymond H. Garry of Auburn; two sons, Bruce A. White and his wife Susan of North Oxford, and Brian M. White and his wife Sandra of Oxford; three stepchildren, Paulette R. Beaudin and her husband Robert of Spencer, Sandra J. Abdella and her husband Paul of North Oxford, and Wayne R. Garry and his wife Diane of Florida; her brother, Wayne Johnson and his wife Donna of North Oxford; 13 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and many nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by two brothers, Robert and Walter Johnson. She was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Walter G. and Hellen R. (Cook) Johnson, and lived in Charlton and Oxford before moving to Auburn 23 years ago. She enjoyed spending winters in Florida for 16 years. She attended Charlton High School.
Mrs. Garry was a manager at the Fair in Worcester for many years prior to retirement. She enjoyed playing cards, reading, and going to the beach. Her greatest joy in life was her family.
A funeral will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019, from Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford, followed by a Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church, 194 Oxford St. North, Auburn. Burial will follow at St. Roch's Cemetery in Oxford. Calling hours are Friday, September 13, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Church, 194 Oxford St. North, Auburn, MA 01501.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019