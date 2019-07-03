Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Bert Eaton


1925 - 2019
Bert Eaton Obituary
Bert Eaton, 93

Rutland - Bert Eaton, 93, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital after an illness. He was born in Dallas, TX the son of Albert C. and Edith F. (Bartlett) Eaton and had lived in Shrewsbury, Rutland and Dunedin, FL before moving back to Rutland in 2002.

His loving wife of 46 years, Anne C. (Trumbull) Eaton, passed away in 2002. He is survived by his children, Ralph P. Linton, III of New Port Richey, FL; Sharon A,(Linton) Wiinikka and her husband, Robert of Rutland, Bert "Skip" Eaton, Jr. and his wife, Marianne of Dacula, GA and Barry Eaton and his wife, Karen of Rutland; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Sybil Wallis.

Bert proudly served his country during World War II. He was a fire control operator 3rd class aboard the carrier USS Wasp (CV 18) where he was awarded the Asiatic Pacific Medal with 2 silver stars, 3 bronze stars and the Philippine Liberation Medal with 2 stars. He was an insurance special agent for Michigan Millers Mutual Insurance Company in Worcester for over 35 years retiring in 1990. He was a member of the First Congregational Church of Rutland, the Rutland American Legion Post 310, the Rutland Lions Club and the Rutland Senior Center where he enjoyed playing cards.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 5th in the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. Funeral services for Bert will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 6th in the funeral home followed by a committal service at Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland Lions Club, P.O. Box 626, Rutland, MA 01543. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 3 to July 4, 2019
