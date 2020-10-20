1/1
Bertha Dresser
1920 - 2020
Bertha Blakely Dresser 100

Brookeville, MD - Bertha B. Dresser, age 100, died September 11, 2020. Bert or Grammy, as everyone called her, died peacefully at home. She leaves her devoted daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and Chris Nash of Brookeville, and a son, David. Grammy was an incredibly loving, kind, and generous grandmother to her two beloved grandchildren Remy and Christian Nash of Brookeville, MD, and her adored little dog Cricket.

Bert was born in Wheelwright, MA, on July 22, 1920, the daughter of the late William H., Sr. and Lea (DeRoche) Blakely and grew up in the Southbridge and Sturbridge, MA area. Bert is predeceased by her husband, Richard, sisters Ellen May, Irene, Nancy, Lea, and brothers John (Ruth), Lincoln (Lorraine), Willam Jr (Ruth), and George. She leaves many faithful and loyal nieces, nephews, friends, and two extraordinary caregivers Judith and Claudia. She graduated from Mary E. Wells School in Southbridge in 1939 and worked at Hyde Manufacturing for several years before joining the Navy as a WAVE and was stationed at Quonset Point, RI.

She married Richard C. Dresser, Southbridge, MA, in 1950. They moved several times over the next several years, ultimately raising their children in Maryland. They retired to Oxford, MD, then to Boca Raton, Florida.

Her greatest joy has been being able to watch her grandchildren grow up and to be a part of their everyday lives.

Bert traveled extensively throughout the world and was particularly fond of the Florida Keys with her family and friends.

A memorial service to be scheduled at a later time. Burial will be at North Cemetery in Sturbridge, MA, next spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bert's memory to Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 446 Hamilton St., Southbridge, MA 01550, 508.765.9559


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 20 to Oct. 25, 2020.
