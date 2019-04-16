|
Bertha J. Pappas, 81
AUBURN - Bertha Pappas, 81, passed away on Monday, April 8th, 2019 after a struggle with Dementia and Parkinson disease.
Bertha, the daughter of Bert and Sadie Schotanus from the Netherlands, was born in Whitinsville, MA on January 30, 1938. She married George Pappas in 1959 and then moved to Worcester, MA.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, George Pappas of Auburn; a daughter, Christine Uzzell and her husband Thomas, a son, Chris Pappas and a son Paul Pappas and his wife LuAnn. She was blessed with two grandchildren, Conor Pappas, Boston, MA and Cayce Pappas of Oxford, MA. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her. She is predeceased by her three brothers Thomas Schotanus, Harold Schotanus and Raymond Schotanus.
Burial will be held privately on Saturday, April 20, 2019. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers may be made in her memory to the Faith Baptist Church, 22 Faith Ave Auburn MA 01501. BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn is assisting the Pappas family with arrangements. To leave a note of condolence please visit, www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019