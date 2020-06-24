Bertha Peters

Bertha "Bea" Peters 100



Worcester - Bertha R. "Bea" (Nadeau) Peters of Worcester passed away peacefully in her sleep on the evening of her 100th birthday, June 22nd 2020 at Goddard House, where a wonderful socially distanced birthday celebration was held outside of the facility earlier that day. The event was attended by Mayor Petty who presented her with the key to the city, along with many family and friends. As she remarked to many people, her goal was to live to be 100 and she accomplished her goal.



Bertha's husband Rodney G. Peters, whom she enjoyed a wonderful marriage of almost 60 years, passed away in 2001. Born in Worcester, she was the daughter of Ovila and Zelia (Ward) Nadeau. Raised in Northbridge, Bea graduated from Northbridge High School and Becker College. She worked throughout her career as an office manager for several paper goods companies in the Worcester area before retiring. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her two brothers, Donald Nadeau, and Richard Bishop. Her true loves were her family, reading, New England sports teams, U-Conn Women's, and Duke men's basketball teams. She watched as many games as she could, knew every player, and could debate game plays with the best of them.



Bea is survived by her daughter, Nancy McFadden, of Marion; two grandsons, Jonathan McFadden, of Los Angeles, and Navy Commander Jesse McFadden and his wife, Amanda, of Portsmouth RI; and three great grandsons whom she adored, Sammy, Gabriel, and Caleb. Bea is also survived by a large and loving extended family.



The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to her cousin, Ken Boivin and his wife Pat, for the love and care that they gave her over so many years, and to her niece Patty Peters, and nephew, George Najemy, who entertained her on a regular basis. The family is grateful to the staff of Goddard House, and also to Esther Osei and her staff, for the exceptional care that she received over the past three years.



Bea's funeral Mass will be held Friday, June 26th at 11 am in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 256 Hamilton Street. Entombment will follow next to her husband Rodney in Notre Dame Mausoleum. A period of calling hours will be held Friday, from 10 am to 11 am in the church prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in her name can be made to the Goddard House at 1199 Main St., Worcester, MA. The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. is honored to assist the family with arrangements.





