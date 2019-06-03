|
|
Bertram H. Stewart, Jr.
UXBRIDGE - Bertram H. "Skip" Stewart, Jr., 67 of Uxbridge went home to be with our Lord after a courageous battle with cancer surrounded by his family. Surviving is his loving wife, Peggy A. (Ferguson) Stewart, whom he would have shared 47 years together in October.
Mr. Stewart retired from A. Duie Pyle in 2017. Previously, he owned and operated with his family, Paradise Mills in Uxbridge.
Born on September 27, 1951 in Douglas, the son of the late Bertram H. Stewart, Sr. and Blanche M. (Zuidema) Stewart. A graduate of Douglas High School, Class of 1969. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps. during the Vietnam War. A graduate of Worcester State College in 1983 with a B.S. in Business. He was also a U.S. Air Force Reservist. Skip served as BSA Scout Master for Troop 22 in Uxbridge for nearly a decade.
Skip loved his trips to Disney World with his family. Spending time with his granddaughters. He was an avid shooter and enjoyed spending an afternoon at the gun range and he was a car enthusiast.
In addition to his wife, Peggy, he is survived by his children, Nichole L. Stewart of Uxbridge, Bertram H. Stewart, III and his wife Melissa of Mendon, and Jillian L. Stewart of Uxbridge; a brother, Bryan P. Stewart of Northbridge; a sister, Lynn S. Conrad and her husband William of Woonsocket, RI; four grandchildren, Kaylee M. Belanger, Hannah N. Belanger, Grace E. Stewart, Katherine E. Stewart and many nieces and nephews, and his extended family in Pennsylvania. He was predeceased by a sister, Gail B. Jodin.
Visiting hours will be held Wednesday June 5, 2019 from 5 – 7 PM in the BUMA FUNERAL HOME, 101 N. Main St., Rte. 122, Uxbridge.
A Celebration of Life will be Thursday June 6, 2019 at 11 AM in the funeral home.
www.bumafuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 3 to June 4, 2019