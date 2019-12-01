|
Bertram J. Vanderhoof 86
Sturbridge - Bertram "Bert" J. Vanderhoof, 86, of Sturbridge died at home after a period of declining health on Thursday, November 28th surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of the late John W. and Helen (Walsh) Vanderhoof. He was the devoted husband of Lucy Anne (Suprenant) Vanderhoof since 1952. Beloved father of Frank Vanderhoof and his wife Kathy of Webster, Karl Vanderhoof and his wife Annie Rose of Worcester, Carol Ann Vanderhoof of New Mexico, Linda Ann Smeltzer and her husband Roger of Southbridge, MaryAnn Gagnon and her husband Ronald of Oxford. Bert was grandfather of 18 grandchildren and he was great-grandfather of 29. He leaves his brother Fred A. Vanderhoof of Virginia and is predeceased by one brother and five sisters; John W. Vanderhoof Jr., Jacqueline Peterson, Helen Inman, Doris Gordon, Shirley Pintado and Margaret Olson.
He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean conflict. He was Pastor at Life Spring, formerly Apostolic Pentecostal Assembly in Worcester 1969 until his retirement in 1999.
Bert took every opportunity to spend time with his ever-growing family and different ministering events around the globe including Israel and Haiti. He enjoyed spending time with friends on the golf course and playing cards (especially cribbage). He left a legacy of impacting thousands of lives by his character and far-reaching benevolence. His presence occupied a large space in this earth and he will be greatly missed by so many.
Calling hours are 5 to 8 PM, Wednesday, December 4, in The Belanger-Bullard Funeral Home, 51 Marcy Street, Southbridge, MA. Interment is private. Memorial Celebration service on December 13 at 5:00PM at the Southbridge Hotel & Conference Center, 14 Mechanic Street, Southbridge, MA 01550
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Bert's name be made to: Overlook Hospice, 88 Masonic Home Rd., Charlton, MA 01507.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019