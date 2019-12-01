Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
BELANGER-BULLARD FUNERAL HOME - SOUTHBRIDGE
51 MARCY STREET
Southbridge, MA 01550-1862
(508) 764-3968
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
BELANGER-BULLARD FUNERAL HOME - SOUTHBRIDGE
51 MARCY STREET
Southbridge, MA 01550-1862
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
5:00 PM
Southbridge Hotel & Conference Center,
14 Mechanic Street,
Southbridge, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bertram Vanderhoof
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bertram Vanderhoof


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bertram Vanderhoof Obituary
Bertram J. Vanderhoof 86

Sturbridge - Bertram "Bert" J. Vanderhoof, 86, of Sturbridge died at home after a period of declining health on Thursday, November 28th surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of the late John W. and Helen (Walsh) Vanderhoof. He was the devoted husband of Lucy Anne (Suprenant) Vanderhoof since 1952. Beloved father of Frank Vanderhoof and his wife Kathy of Webster, Karl Vanderhoof and his wife Annie Rose of Worcester, Carol Ann Vanderhoof of New Mexico, Linda Ann Smeltzer and her husband Roger of Southbridge, MaryAnn Gagnon and her husband Ronald of Oxford. Bert was grandfather of 18 grandchildren and he was great-grandfather of 29. He leaves his brother Fred A. Vanderhoof of Virginia and is predeceased by one brother and five sisters; John W. Vanderhoof Jr., Jacqueline Peterson, Helen Inman, Doris Gordon, Shirley Pintado and Margaret Olson.

He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean conflict. He was Pastor at Life Spring, formerly Apostolic Pentecostal Assembly in Worcester 1969 until his retirement in 1999.

Bert took every opportunity to spend time with his ever-growing family and different ministering events around the globe including Israel and Haiti. He enjoyed spending time with friends on the golf course and playing cards (especially cribbage). He left a legacy of impacting thousands of lives by his character and far-reaching benevolence. His presence occupied a large space in this earth and he will be greatly missed by so many.

Calling hours are 5 to 8 PM, Wednesday, December 4, in The Belanger-Bullard Funeral Home, 51 Marcy Street, Southbridge, MA. Interment is private. Memorial Celebration service on December 13 at 5:00PM at the Southbridge Hotel & Conference Center, 14 Mechanic Street, Southbridge, MA 01550

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Bert's name be made to: Overlook Hospice, 88 Masonic Home Rd., Charlton, MA 01507.

An online guestbook is available at www.BelangerFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bertram's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BELANGER-BULLARD FUNERAL HOME - SOUTHBRIDGE
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -