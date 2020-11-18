1/1
Beth Carlson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beth Ellen Carlson, 56

SPENCER - Beth Ellen Carlson, 56, died suddenly on Sunday, November 15, 2020.

Beth was born on April 22, 1964 the daughter of the late Harold G. Carlson and Ellen D. Carlson of Charlton. She also leaves her brothers Harold Carlson Jr. and his wife Debra of Leicester, Richard Carlson and his wife Marie of Spencer; her sister Sandra (Carlson) Pepin and her husband Brian and their 2 daughters Megan and Michelle of Leicester.

Beth enjoyed camping at Lake Dean Campground where she and her parents had a seasonal site for many years. She also enjoyed her pets, Coca-Cola memorabilia, making puzzles and watching the Boston Red Sox & New England Patriots. She had many interests and even enjoyed her flowers that she had outside around the house.

Beth once worked for Mercury Wire as a Cable assembler. She was a member of the First Congregational Church of Spencer and often volunteered to help in the economy shop.

A graveside service for Beth will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 1:00pm in Pine Grove Cemetery in Spencer. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to the First Congregational Church Education Fund, 207 Main St., Spencer, MA 01562. Arrangements are under the care of Pillsbury Funeral Home, 163 Main St., Spencer.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pillsbury Funeral Home Inc
163 Main St
Spencer, MA 01562
(508) 867-3604
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pillsbury Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved