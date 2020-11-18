Beth Ellen Carlson, 56



SPENCER - Beth Ellen Carlson, 56, died suddenly on Sunday, November 15, 2020.



Beth was born on April 22, 1964 the daughter of the late Harold G. Carlson and Ellen D. Carlson of Charlton. She also leaves her brothers Harold Carlson Jr. and his wife Debra of Leicester, Richard Carlson and his wife Marie of Spencer; her sister Sandra (Carlson) Pepin and her husband Brian and their 2 daughters Megan and Michelle of Leicester.



Beth enjoyed camping at Lake Dean Campground where she and her parents had a seasonal site for many years. She also enjoyed her pets, Coca-Cola memorabilia, making puzzles and watching the Boston Red Sox & New England Patriots. She had many interests and even enjoyed her flowers that she had outside around the house.



Beth once worked for Mercury Wire as a Cable assembler. She was a member of the First Congregational Church of Spencer and often volunteered to help in the economy shop.



A graveside service for Beth will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 1:00pm in Pine Grove Cemetery in Spencer. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to the First Congregational Church Education Fund, 207 Main St., Spencer, MA 01562. Arrangements are under the care of Pillsbury Funeral Home, 163 Main St., Spencer.





