Beth Lynn Winchester, 63
MILLBURY - Beth Lynn Winchester, age 63, passed away on Monday June 24, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She was surrounded at home by loving family members at her favorite place on earth, her "Golden Pond". Beth was born April 24, 1956 to Marjorie Winchester and the late C. Harry Winchester of Auburn.
She leaves her mother Marjorie of Auburn, a brother Clifford and his wife Holly of Cape Elizabeth, ME, her sister Deborah and her husband Robert Defosse of Monson, a brother Scott and his wife Kathi of Auburn, a sister Susan and her husband Marc Racine of Auburn. Auntie Beth was also survived by 11 nieces and nephews, 1 great niece and 3 great nephews.
Beth retired in 2016 as Vice President of Winchester Insurance Agency in Auburn where she worked for 38 years. Beth loved spending time at her home on Lake Singletary, visiting the beaches of Aruba, trips to Las Vegas with her mother, and vacations to the Caribbean and Europe with her nieces and nephews. She was an avid reader never passing up the opportunity for a new mystery. She loved to entertain her nieces and nephews for meals at the lake. Her family could always count on Beth for a recipe or a Jeopardy answer.
"Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment, until it becomes a memory."
As per Beth's request, services will be held privately with the assistance of BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn. To leave a note of condolence or view her "Book of Memories" please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 25 to June 26, 2019