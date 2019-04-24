|
|
Betsey J. Knowles, 80
Princeton - Betsey J. (Smith) Knowles, 80, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Wachusett Manor in Gardner. She was born in Princeton, the daughter of the late Myron and Helen M. (Jackson) Smith and ultimately remained in Princeton her entire life.
She leaves her loving husband of 57 years, Kenneth L. Knowles, Jr.; her four daughters, Pamela J. Furno of Barre, Debra L. Kortenhoeven and her husband, Eric of Templeton, Laurie H. Cole and her husband, David of Jefferson and Lisa V. Kinell and her husband, David of Barre; her sister, Katharine (Smith) Stimpson Keene of Princeton; 10 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Lawrence, Ron and Jeff Smith, and her half brother Myron Whittles.
Betsey was employed by Sunnyside Ford for 26 years before retiring in 2013. She has been an active member of the Oakdale United Methodist Church in West Boylston for many years. She was a loving and wonderful mom raising her four daughters, and when not with her family, enjoyed vacationing with her husband in the family RV, visiting many places and sharing time with dear friends. Her truest joy, and her ultimate calling in life, was the unconditional love and care of her family.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 28th in the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. A memorial service for Betsey will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 29th at the Oakdale United Methodist Church, 15 North Main Street, West Boylston. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Princeton Fire Dept., Ambulance Fund, P.O. Box 37, Princeton, MA 01541, or Sweetpea F.O.R. Animals, 1090 Pleasant Street, Paxton, MA 01612. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019