Betsy A. (Emond) Bonneau, 82Oxford - Betsy A. (Emond) Bonneau, 82, died Monday, October 19, 2020, at Quaboag Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center in West Brookfield. She was predeceased by her husband of 33 years, Joseph L. Bonneau who died in 2006. She is survived by four children, John Ryan and his wife Diana of North Brookfield, Donald Ryan and his wife Charlette of Quinebaug, CT, Tracy Brayton and her husband Jerry of Alabama, and Beth Perritt and her husband Bobby of Texas; her sister, Candy Leighton of Florida; her Goddaughter, Judy Antell; 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and many nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by a daughter, Nancy Stelmach who died in 2016; and a brother, Richard Emond who died in 1946. She was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Leo and Dorothy (Girouard) Emond, and lived most of her life in Oxford.Mrs. Bonneau was the proprietor of the Oxford Diner for many years. Later, she was coordinator for Joe Bonneau Board Hanger with her husband. She was a talented floral designer and operated many roadside flower stands over the years. She was a member and former Sunday School teacher at the First Congregational Church in Oxford.Mrs. Bonneau was a board member of the New England Country and Western Music Club, where she organized jamborees and festivals. She was a member of the Auburn Elks. She was a great cook and enjoyed having her family together for big holiday meals. She loved horses, traveling, camping and canoeing. Most of all, she will be remembered as a wonderful mother and grandmother.A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Hope Cemetery, 119 Webster St., Worcester. Flowers may be sent or memorial contributions may be made to the Oxford Ecumenical Food Shelf, 4 Maple Rd., Oxford, MA 01540. Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford is directing the arrangements.