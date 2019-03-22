|
Betty P. Bennett, 83
HOLDEN - Betty Emma (Prensner) Bennett, of Holden passed away peacefully on March 15, 2019 in the presence of family. She was married to the late Edmund T. Bennett, the love of her life, for 55 years. She had four children whom she cherished dearly - Susan B. Gustafson and her husband Philip W. Gustafson of Oxford, MA; Pastor Richard T. Bennett and his wife Elizabeth B. Bennett of Olmsted Falls, OH; James W. Bennett and his wife Deborah M. Bennett of New Lebanon, NY, and David T. Bennett of Laconia, NH; as well as 13 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, 5 nephews and 7 nieces.
Betty Bennett was born on April 22, 1935 in Passaic New Jersey, a daughter of the late Daniel D. Prensner and Gertrude B. Prensner. Betty grew up in Clifton, New Jersey with her brothers, Richard Prensner, Donald Prensner, and Robert Prensner; and sister, Dorothy Pusl. The family moved to Worcester, Massachusetts when Betty was a teenager where she graduated from North High School in 1953.
Betty then went on to study nursing at the New England Baptist Hospital School of Nursing from whence she graduated in 1956. Betty served as Head Nurse at New England Baptist Hospital from 1956-1958 and was a member of the New England Baptist Hospital Alumni Association until the school closed in 1997. Betty was also licensed in Pennsylvania where she did private duty in Philadelphia while her husband attended the Wharton School of Business. Upon returning to Massachusetts, Betty served in the medical and surgical department at Marlboro Hospital and the former Holden Hospital as well as serving private duty in various other hospitals. Betty maintained her R.N. license until the age of 75. In addition to her work as a nurse, Betty was a volunteer for the , a member of the Philanthropic Educational Organization Sisterhood, and a member for over 50 years of the Harvard University Medical Nurses Health Study.
Betty was a member of the First Baptist Church of Worcester having joined in 1951. She taught Sunday School and served on many committees including the Music Committee as Chairperson, Deacons Committee as Chairperson and the Christian Education Committee. Betty also served as a part-time receptionist at the church for over 40 years and was the Kitchen Administrator from 1988-1999. The church community was central to Betty's life and faith. She had many favorite hymns and had been a member of the Worcester Music Guild since 1988.
While Betty enjoyed gardening as much as music, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church, Music Memorial Gift Fund. Friends and family members are invited to attend the memorial service on Friday, March 29 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 111 Park Avenue, Worcester, Massachusetts, 01609. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 22 to Mar. 28, 2019