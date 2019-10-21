|
|
Betty (Hitchcock) Brennan, 93
EAST BROOKFIELD - Betty (Hitchcock) Brennan, 93, of East Main Street, died Monday, October 14, 2019 under the loving and compassionate care of the health care professionals at St. Mary's Health Care Center, in Worcester.
Her loving husband, David Brennan died in 2008, after 60 years of marriage. She leaves a son Jim Brennan, and his wife Janice of the The Villages, FL. She was predeceased by a son Steve Brennan in 2012. Betty is also survived by her daughter-in-law Karen Brennan of East Brookfield.
Betty leaves 5 grandchildren (Katelyn, Michelle, Danny, Terry, and Geoff), as well as 7 great-grandchildren (Andrew, Ben, Sarah, Casey, Jordyn, Deklyn, and Penny).
Betty was born in East Brookfield, daughter of Milton and Medeana (Murdock) Hitchcock. Betty stayed at home for several years to care for her children, and later retired as an office worker from the State Mutual Life Assurance Company, headquartered in Worcester. She was a longtime member of the East Brookfield Baptist Church and and was for many decades their organist. Betty was a standout high school athlete, starring in both basketball and softball. Betty was also an avid golfer.
A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, October 25 at 11:30 AM in Evergreen Cemetery, East Brookfield. There are no calling hours. A reception will be held at the East Brookfield Baptist Church at Noon. J. HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer is directing funeral arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019