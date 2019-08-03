Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
Betty Chapman


1924 - 2019
Betty Chapman Obituary
Betty H. Chapman, 94

WORCESTER - Betty H. (Richardson) Chapman, 94, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Marlborough Hills Health Center after an illness.

She leaves three daughters, Patricia Levasseur of Worcester, Carol DeVier of Madison Heights, MI and Gail Chapman of Boxborough; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; her great-great grandson; and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Edward F. Chapman in 1970; her husband, Roland C. Mixter in 2004; her brother, Horace F. Richardson; and her sister, Beverly Richardson.

Betty was born in Worcester, the daughter of Horace F. and Bernice E. (White) Richardson and was a surgical technician at Memorial Hospital in Worcester for fourteen years.

Funeral services for Betty will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 6th in the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. Burial will follow at Hope Cemetery in Worcester. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019
