Betty A. Hamilton, 83
Millbury - Betty A. (Vayo) Hamilton, 83, passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, Sept. 16th surrounded by her loving family.
Betty leaves her husband of 63 years, Thomas F. Hamilton, Jr.; four children, Scot L. Hamilton and his wife, Tina of Warren, Bridget E. Tower and her husband, William of Millbury, Bonnie J. Hagan and her husband, Jay of Charlton and Bettie Ann Hamilton-Andrews of Grafton; nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren; a brother, Wayne Vayo of FL; an aunt, Helen Lennon of Grafton; many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, Eli Vayo and Aleda (Petka) Frajdun and a brother, Dennis Vayo.
Betty graduated from Millbury High School, Worcester City Nursing School and received a master's degree in nursing from the University of Connecticut. She worked as the executive director of the Millbury District Nursing Agency for many years. She served as a board member on the Millbury Council on Aging. Betty also enjoyed volunteering on Laudholm Farm in Wells, ME and at the Ogunquit Playhouse in Ogunquit, ME.
Betty married her high school sweetheart, Tom in 1956. She loved spending time in Wells, ME, Walt Disney World, and Aruba. She also enjoyed skiing, horseback riding, and quilting. Most of all Betty loved being with her family.
Family and friends will honor and remember Betty's life by gathering for a Memorial Mass at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25th at St. Brigid Church, 59 N. Main Street in Millbury. There are no calling hours. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Friends of the Millbury Seniors, 1 River Street, Millbury MA 01527. Please visit Betty's tribute page at:
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019