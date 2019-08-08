|
Betty Hanatow, 79
DUDLEY - Betty Hanatow, 79, of Dudley died Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Webster Manor after a long illness . Betty was born March 14, 1940 in Webster, MA. She is the daughter of the late George and the late Marjorie (Martin) Stocklin.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 54 years Michael Hanatow, one daughter: Joyce Atchue of North Brookfield and one son: James Hanatow and his wife Linda of Alstead, NH, 5 grandchildren: Jeremy Fafard and his wife Claudia of Newark Delaware, Keith Hanatow and wife Katie of Alstead NH, Nicholas Atchue and wife Megan of North Brookfield MA, Tyler Hanatow of Alstead , NH, Kyle Atchue and his wife Erin of Hawaii, 4 great- grandchildren: Bruce, Jacob, Harrison, Rory, several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her sisters, Ruth Penkala and Nancy Cambridge. She was employed for many years by American Optical as a Technical Typist. Later she worked for commonwealth gas in Southboro.
Betty was a licensed real estate broker and a hairdresser. Betty and Michael enjoyed time at her winter home in Florida. She loved her Labrador retrievers over the years . The family would like to thank the staff at Webster Manor for the care given to Betty and support to her family.
The funeral will be held 10 AM on Saturday, August 24 at First Congregational Church Of Dudley, 135 Center Rd., Dudley. Burial will follow in Corbin Cemetery, Dudley. There are no calling hours . In lieu of flowers donations may be made to her church or to Lab-Rescue LRCP, PO Box 1814, Annandale, Virginia 22003 .Bartel Funeral Home & Chapel, 33 Schofield Ave. Dudley is assisting the family.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2019