Betty Houle
1957 - 2019
Betty Houle Obituary
Betty (Sargent) Houle, 62

Lancaster/Athol - Betty E. (Sargent) Houle, 62, of Athol, formerly of Lancaster, died Thursday, June 27, 2019, in UMass Medical Center, University Campus, Worcester, after being stricken ill.

She is survived by her two children: Jessica L. Iannaccone and her husband, Marc, of Westminster, and Carl "Donny" Bruso, III, of Gardner; two brothers: Charles Sargent, Jr., and his wife, Judy, of Fitchburg, and Robert Sargent, husband of the late Maura, of Concord, NH; three grandchildren: Hannah and Norah Fields, and Ethan Bruso; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Gerald E. Houle, who died in 1998.

Betty was born in Clinton and raised in Lancaster, daughter of the late Charles G. and Beatrice J. (Roberts) Sargent. She was a graduate of Nashoba Regional High School, Class of 1975.

For many years until the time of her death, she worked as a Home Health Aide for Catholic Charities.

Betty's funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. in the McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton. Burial will be private. There are no calling hours.

www.mcnallywatson.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 29 to June 30, 2019
