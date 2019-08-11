Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Services
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cyprian Keyes Golf Club
284 East Temple Street
Boylston, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
9:30 AM
Saint Mary's Church
640 Main Street
Shrewsbury, MA
View Map
1930 - 2019
Betty Jane Hally Obituary
Betty Jane Hally, 89

Shrewsbury - Betty Jane (Maylott) Hally, formerly of Auburn, died Sunday, August 11, 2019.

Her husband, Harold P. Hally Jr. died November 9, 2011.

She leaves her children, Kathleen E. Sullivan (Thomas) of Franklin, John P. 'Jack' Hally (Kimberly) of Shrewsbury and Michael T. Hall (Leah) of Westborough; her grandchildren, Leslie E. and Terrance M. Sullivan, John P. Hally Jr. (Lauren), Bridget I., Timothy F., Matthew S. And Kathryn M. Hally and the Lauren Elizabeth Hally; her sister, Janet Pierce of Maine and the late Barbara Chapin, Phyllis Gigliotti, Marjorie Hjelm and Ruth Carther. also survived by nieces & nephews.

Family and friends will honor and remember Betty's life by gathering for calling hours on Tuesday, August 13th at Cyprian Keyes Golf Club, 284 East Temple Street, Boylston from 4 - 7 p.m. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday in Saint Mary's Church, 640 Main Street, Shrewsbury at 9:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Saint John's Cemetery, Worcester.

Memorials in Betty's name may be made to Saint Mary's Church, Capital Campaign, 18 Summer Street, Shrewsbury, MA 01545.

Betty's complete obituary, online tribute and directions available by James & John Heald of

www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019
